Azawi’s manager finally reconciles with father

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Azawi’s manager and Public Relations Officer at Swangz Avenue, Jaylor Birungi might live to say 2021 was one of her best times on earth. Just months after flaunting her black Mercedes-Benz ML, she has now fixed her relationship with her father, that according to her had been terrible for years.

Through her Twitter page, she recounted how she moved from barely entertaining phone calls from him to speaking with a lot of fondness that was far from possible years ago.

“It’s a miracle to see me and my Dad communicate calmly and with too much respect and emotion. Four years ago I couldn’t even pick his calls. Cheers to growth. He even says I love you at the end of the call. Feels really really nice,” she tweeted.

Apart from the artistes, Jaylor is the other outstanding lady at the label handling their communications and public perception of their flagship projects.

In February, she took to Twitter where she shared a photo posing infront of her black Mercedes-Benz ML with the caption: “Like I said I wanted the UBJ so I got the freakin UBJ!!!!”