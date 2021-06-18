David Lutalo clashes with promoters over government relief fund

By Paul Waiswa

David Lutalo kicked off 2020 with a mega ‘Tugende‘concert at Hotel Africana and also had a series of other shows lined up. But due to the outbreak of the pandemic and the proposed SOPs, the shows never were postponed.

After over a year of no concerts in the country, the government decided to provide a stimulus package of Sh 6.5 Billion to mitigate promoters against the negative effects of the pandemic.

After not even being given a single penny, Singer and songwriter David Lutalo has now vowed to sue event promoters who allegedly used his canceled concerts to source funds from the government, under the artiste’s relief fund program.

According to him, records at the relief fund indicate that his label Da Hares was allocated 60 million, but they did not receive any cash.

He claims that some promoters used his name and details of his canceled concerts to get the money, but did not share it with his label.

“Everyone is aware that I organize different shows around the whole country. I had only done one concert and I had to tour the country for the rest of the shows. I went to the concerned authorities and applied for the funds. I showed them the huge debt I have in the bank and I provided the necessary documentation to perfection.

“But when they got to know about the loan, they started messing with me. Several promoters falsely claimed they had booked me”, he said during an interview on a local city-based TV.