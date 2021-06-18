Frank Gashumba describes ideal lover

By Hussein Kiganda



City Socialite, motivational speaker and Sisimuka Uganda boss Frank Gashumba has described the woman of his dreams.

He told public in an interview that the kind of woman he dreams of, is similar to those talked about in the Holy Bible.

“Of course there are many good ladies in the country that I can marry. I am looking for a woman like the ones in the Bible who lived with Jesus. I do not want those flabby, dirty and ugly ladies without curves. I want a pure one and I know I will get one. When I get her, I shall take her straight to church and wed her…,”he said.



Critics have hit at him saying that he failed to raise such a daughter but is looking for one that was raised well. The motivational speaker’s daughter Sheilah Gashumba has been linked to a number of relationships and the latest being the Sweden based footballer and singer Rickman.