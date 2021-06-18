Judithiana lands TV debut in Kenya

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Judith Namazzi popularly known as Judithiana has kicked off her big screen, off-air career in neighbouring Kenya as Reality show director. She landed the gig with one of the country’s premiere production houses, Trued pictures that specialize in TV show production, film and music videos. Her first project is Reality show set to air on Mnet Africa.

“#NewJob One the 7th June, I made my debut as a DIRECTOR in #RealityTV. It’s such a great and huge honor to be doing this with @Truedpictures, a huge production house in Kenya. Currently, we’re shooting a #RealityTVShow for #MnetAfrica. I am learning & enjoying my new job,” she tweeted.

Judithiana formerly worked with Urban TV and Radiocity. She left the former for Pearl Magic and the latter about two years ago after hooking up with her breakfast show co-host Joel Ndugwa. The pair got married in January 2021, months after their secret engagement in 2020.