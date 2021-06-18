Kenzo reportedly turns down sh1billion beer endorsement

By Ahmad Muto

BET award winner Eddy Kenzo became a subject of incessant trolling on Thursday, 17 June 2021 after reports emerged that he turned down an endorsement deal with a beer brand worth over sh1 billion. Real name Edirisa Musuuza, he reportedly declined on the account of religion – Islam – that teaches against drinking. That the European beer brand had given $290,000.

This left his followers very divided with some arguing that he lost the opportunity of a lifetime when other artistes are barely surviving. They showed him the example of Moses Sali a.k.a Bebe Cool who is also a Muslim but worked with Guinness last year as a celebrity influencer for the Guinness Night Football in Lagos Nigeria.

Also, the example of Shafik Walukagga a.k.a Fik Fameica who is currently working with Bell Lager was thrown at him.

However, a section of his followers supported his decision, calling it integrity.

Naijuka Muhimbise: “That’s maturity in decisions. Bebe Cool would now be holding a Press conference.”

Hillary Mutakwana: “Beliefs are beliefs ma, we can’t say nothing about a brother’s personal beliefs, especially if they ain’t harming nobody.

Lily Favour: “It’s called integrity I salute him for that he has passed the hardest test in life that most people fail.”