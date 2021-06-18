Sipapa arrested, dragged to CID for alleged illegal gun Possession

By Paul Waiswa

Self-proclaimed city tycoon Charles Olim aka Sipapa has been arrested and is currently being held at Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Kibuli for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm.

Though we were denied a chance by Police to find out from them why Sipapa has been arrested, our sources told us that it was because the fight against illegal guns.

This all started after Police announced that they need the public to help them report and arrest anyone who has an illegal or un registered gun and any other firearm

However, we are still trying to find out what he is being charged with or whether he will be released anytime sooner than later. It should be noted that this is not the first time Sipapa is being arrested over gun allegations.