You’ll beg for forgiveness – Diamond responds to BET awards petition

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has responded to the petition by a Tanzanian NGO, Change Tanzania from last week seeking to have his BET awards 2021 nomination cancelled. It has already attracted over 20,000 signatures.

He is being accused of supporting and working closely with the ruling party CCM and former President, the late John Pombe Magufuli. The petition cited that Magufuli rolled back democracy in the country and didn’t respect human rights, but Diamond worked with him nevertheless to line his pockets and advance his brand.

According to Diamond, as much as the petition left him in shock, he feels that everyone is entitled to their opinion. While appearing on Wasafi TV, he said he is grateful to those that insult as much as he is to those that praise him. That it means they remembered him and it’s not necessarily hate, but a blessing he can’t ignore.

“Not everyone who speaks negatively about you today hates you. Perhaps they woke up in a bad mood. Tomorrow, they might regret their actions and ask for forgiveness,” he said.

Diamond is the only artiste from East and Central Africa nominated in the forthcoming BET awards. He received a nod in the Best International Act category that also has Nigeria’s Wizkid and Burnaboy. The award is set for Sunday, June 27 2021.