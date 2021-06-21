Hamza rated, Kenzo berated on father’s day

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo received a barrage of taunts on Father’s day, Sunday, June 20, 2021 after a Facebook page associated with his daughter, Amaal Musuuza shared a collage of photos of her and the step father, Hamza Sebunya playing the role of the father.

Hamza took all the credit that should have been Kenzo’s and was consequently awarded the ‘Taata Amaal’ title that was Kenzo’s until this year’s Father’s Day.

K Rayz Dagi: “More years to parents who don’t discriminate children that don’t belong to their original blood line. Thnx for your much love and care happy Father’s Day to you all.”

Asaasira Sharie: “Thanks to you daddy Hamza being a father to your non-biological daughter is priceless may Allah bless you.”

Taylor Blookie: “Happy Father’s Day doctor Hamuza.”

However, a section of those had an axe to grind in regards to Hamza asking whether he never had children in his past relationships and if he did, who was taking the father’s role while he was busy embarrassing Kenzo?

Mbabazi Jose: “This is not right. Hamza you have your own children. You mean you haven’t been the best dad to them. Thank you for taking care of Amaal and loving her as your own but consider your other children, don’t neglect them please, they also need your love.”