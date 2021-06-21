Kenzo reacts to reports of the sh1b beer deal he rejected

By Ahmad Muto

It emerged last week that singer Eddy Kenzo rejected a European beer brand endorsement deal worth $290,000 (over sh1 billion). As we reported here, it left his fans divided with some arguing it was a good move while others said it was unwise.

Accordingly, he said they didn’t contact him of recent but sometime back. The company wanted to get into the African market and had picked him because of his background and following of young people. However, he reasoned that it would be unwise to endorse beer because he does not drink yet taking the deal would have meant posing with bottles and maybe taking a sip as well.

That said, he noted that he is not against such businesses because some of his fans drink and therefore he wouldn’t have a problem appearing on beer brand banners but becoming an ambassador is off limits.

Yes, he confirmed that he didn’t take the deal because he is a Muslim and represents young people he wouldn’t encourage to get drunk.

Singer Moses Sali a.k.a Bebe Cool worked with Guinness two years ago as a brand influencer for a Nigerian football gig while rapper Shafik Walukaga a.k.a Fik Fameica is currently working with Bell lager and can be seen on TV ads flaunting a disposable filled to the brim.