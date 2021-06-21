Ykee Benda teases with a 50-track album

By Ahmad Muto

Mpaka Records boss, singer Ykee Benda has teased his fans with the idea of a new album titled ‘Kirabo.’ However, the news is, he plans to make it a body of work carrying 50 songs. He toyed with the idea on his socials seeking the opinion of his fans.

He wrote: ‘How about an album of 50 songs??????’

Rapper GNL Zamba bought the idea as a fellow artiste and presupposed the industry is ready for such a song laden album. ‘Why not!!! It makes sense with the algorithm and the fans want it,’ replied GNL.

For starters, a 50-track album is far and above what an average album is – a dozen or slightly more tracks. GNL himself released, Spear, his lockdown album with only 11 songs. However, it is important to note that Ykee Benda’s 2017 album, Kireka Boy was an ambitious project with 17 songs two of which were ‘Munakampala’ and Farmer, the remix with Sheebah.

BET award winner Eddy Kenzo’s latest album, ‘Made In Africa’ has only 21 songs. So Ykee Benda is daringly set to blaze the trail with a 50-track album.