Abryanz’ Instagram Account hacked

By Musa Ssemwanga

Ahumuza Brian aka Abryanz is the latest celebrity to have a social media account hacked.

Someone got into the fashionista’s Instagram account early yesterday morning and shared a number of odd posts featuring obscene language with his 110K followers.

‘’Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards page has been Hacked. Kindly don’t respond to any inboxes from the scammers’. Posted Abryanz minutes after the incident.

For the past two days, the hackers have been posting nothing but pictures of different company images and offices with some posts being deleted.

Abryanz is currently pushing for his new clothing line dubbed Abryanz Clothing under a campaign theme called When No one Is Watching.

The line offers styles in staple essentials ranging from unisex tracksuits, branded t-shirts showing off the new brand logos, caps, underwear for both male and female and high-end fashion eye wear.

He’s not the first celebrity to be attacked by Cyber hackers. Zari, Judith Heard, Ann Kansiime, Jose Chameleone and others have since had their accounts hacked.