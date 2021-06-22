Anne Kansiime reveals she nearly gave up on motherhood

By Ahmad Muto

Comedienne Anne Kansiime opened up on her hurdles with trying to become a mother on her YouTube channel on Monday, June 21 2021. According to her, she tried so hard for years that she lost all hope and faith to point of questioning her reproductive system and the kind of lesson God was teaching her.

“The faith became non-existent. I had waited and lost. Carried and lost. I even questioned my reproductive system asking if it existed and functioned. It was really that bad. I was there. At some point I even asked God about the lesson he was trying to teach me. ‘You have given me things I haven’t asked for, I am asking you to give me a child, and I would lose’” she narrated.

However, she noted that all the lectures from people about God’s timing that she rubbished manifested when she conceived and now wonders where she could have gotten the time she now spends with her baby. She also added that she lost a number of pregnancies while travelling.

“But look, God’s timing is perfect. I used to hate that talk. Now I don’t know where I would have gotten the time to spend with Selassie like I am doing. God knew there had to be a lockdown, then pregnancy. I lost many pregnancies travelling. Sometimes even without knowing I was pregnant,” said Kansiime.

After separating with her ex-husband Gerald Ojok, there were reports that among other reasons, having a child had become an issue. Kansiime and fiancé Skylanta are now parents to a baby they named Selassie Ataho.