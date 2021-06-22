B2C’s Mr. Lee loses his mother

By Paul Waiswa

Richard Mugisha popularly known as Mr. Lee of the singing group B2C today morning lost his mother Beatrice Busingye popularly known as Nalongo. The group took to their Facebook page to announce the sad news.

“With sincere regret, we announce the death of our beloved mother (Mama Mr. Lee) who passed on earlier this morning. May the Lord strengthen us with the entire family and B2C lovers?

RIP TO MAMA NALONGO

We going to truly miss you ???? our sweetheart,” they posted.

Fans took to the post to send in their condolences to the singer, his family, and the entire group.

However, details of final send-offs are not yet disclosed but a clear schedule is yet to be out and Kampala sun shall post about any new developments.