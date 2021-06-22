Crysto Panda trolled by fans over new song

By Musa Ssemwanga

Exchanging words on social media with their followers has become a norm amongst most celebrities, politicians and other public figures.

Latest on the list of celebrities who court drama on social media is musician and TV presenter Crysto Panda.

On Monday this week as he posted about his new song ‘Monica’ on social media, fans went bare knuckles on him trashing his new project.

‘’You don’t know how to sing’’ commented one UG Josephine Adra on the singer’s post on facebook.

‘’Mwana you sing trash… kwasama bwasami’’ also commented Nze King Ug before the singer’s unexpected reply.

Hassan Eddy Kenzo Die Hard: Those of you complaining about Crysto Panda’s music, kindly go and create your own page because he didn’t send you an invitation to follow him.

‘’Bubble gum music again… But Crysto Why? Posted another internet user Anthony Ceasor Maltonix

The singer later replied back: UG Josephine Adra, use your kizigo in peace Bino sibyakweyelusa Bambi replied the Kyolina Omanya singer triggering more comments and engagement on the post.