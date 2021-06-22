Doreen Kabareebe out of Miss World International Competitions

By Paul Waiswa

Ugandan fashion model and socialite Doreen Kabareebe’s Miss World International journey has been hit with a huge setback and will not be able to fly out for the competition.

The model will, however, have to wait for another year to shine at the event which was slated for August 2021 in Miami, USA.

Basing on the ever surging cases of Covid-19 patients in Uganda, Kabareebe has revealed through her socials how her visa application was suspended.

“I won’t be able to represent us in Miami this year due to the visa suspension policy based on the COVID situation in my Country Uganda at the moment. it would be selfish as well to represent a nation whose citizens are dying. May the good Lord heal our Nation and the entire world from this pandemic. For now, please, let’s observe the SOP’s & get vaccinated once you get a chance. It’s just a matter of time and life will get