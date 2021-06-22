Emotional Zari remembers ex Ivan Ssemwanga on Father’s Day

By Musa Ssemwanga

Across the globe, and in honor of the roles of fathers and forefathers, Father’s day was celebrated for the past two days

Different individuals and celebrities celebrated their fathers through social media posts but Socialite Zari’s post was emotional and exceptional.

‘’Being a single parent is the hardest thing in the world, it is twice the work, twice the years, twice the love and stress but it has made me stronger than ever before’ read part of her Facebook post.

Before his passing on years back ( 2017), the two had got married in Uganda before moving to South Africa where they established their business.

From their union, they had three sons. They later broke up and Zari started dating Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz.

‘’Since you left us Don Ivan. I have been able to raise our sons. Although you are no longer with us, I want you to know that we loved you so much when we were lucky to have you in our lives.

I want you to know that you are no longer with us, we love you and miss you so much my lovely Don.

May you keep resting in Peace My love. Read the other part of the long Facebook post.