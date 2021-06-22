Former Journalist Henrico Sema Elected President of Ugandans in China 

By Kampala Sun writer

Former Spark TV journalist, Henrico Sema is on a new high. Years after quitting his job for kyeyo in China, Sema has now ascended to become the new President of Ugandans living in China (UGiC)



Sema won his opponents, Nsubuga David and Ssempijja Samuel by 61 %.

The elections were conducted a week or so ago and upon being declared winner, Sema took to his socials to express his excitement, promising to serve beyond and as per the expectations of his voters.



The new President says he is going to work hard to improve the working environment of Ugandans doing business in China and those who only went there for study purposes.



ABOUT SEMA

On his birth certificate, he is Kityo Henry Ssemakula. He hails from Kiboga , but grew up in Kawaala and currently lives in Beijing China.

Sema went to Nezikokolima junior school ,Good times infant school ,Makerere College school ,Kawaala High School, Old Kampala SSS, UMCAT school of Journalism for my diploma and later went for a bachelors at Makerere University.

After school he worked as a presenter at Star TV for close to year. He left and went to China where he now dwells.