GNL stands with DJ Bushbaby, contributes to surgery bill

By Ahmad Muto

Luga-flow rapper GNL Zamba has joined DJ Bushbaby’s cause that runs under #Istandwithdjbushbaby on social media, offsetting his surgery bill.

GNL who gained stardom as the curtains fell on the 2010s reckoned he had to contribute after learning of the accident that has since put him on crutches. He is one of the first artistes to have scored their maiden media interviews at the pinnacle of DJ Bushabay’s career on the wheels of steel.

At the time they established a rapport, Bush was Uganda’s hottest media export, south of the border in Dar, Tanzania working with East Africa Radio/TV and hosted then popular UTAKE night at the now defunct Steak Out. That was where he gave GNL a short on the big stage that was only a preserve of the established artiste. And given his knowledge on industry dynamics, shared with the rapper a few ideas that became key on the blueprint of what became Baboon Forest Entertainment. The label that gave us rappers Bigtril and Mun G.

It is against this background that the Baboon Forest Entertainment boss chose to return the favour after receiving the news his predicament.

DJ Bushbaby survived a fatal accident in April that left his hipbone broken and some internal organs damaged. Weeks ago he came out to ask the public to stand with him and help offset his sh15m surgery bill. It has so far drawn friends, fans, corporate companies, artistes and media houses both local and regional. Surgery is set for July.