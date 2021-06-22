Hon. Peter Ssematimba mentioned in child custody battle with maid

By Paul Waiswa

In a viral video released by Bukedde TV, a lady identified as Joan Namatovu claims to be mothering Ssematimba’s baby, something that has attracted public concern about the legislator’s conduct and also engagement other media broadcasters.

Nonetheless, Namatovu yesterday came out during an interview and alleged that former Busiro South Member of Parliament Peter Ssematimba fathered her child when she was working for him as a housemaid as further narrates her ordeal

“Ssematimba’s mother brought me to work at his house as a maid in 2005. I was taken there after the previous maid left claiming he was sleeping with her. I reached there not knowing that those were his habits because I was as green as I was just 17 and did not know anything about men. I was there for two years but when his wife got pregnant, she traveled abroad,” Namatovu said.

When asked about how the relationship kick-started, Namatovu said Hon. Ssematimba started by asking her to rub his back and upgraded to asking her for a massage. “I will not say that he raped me but I will still not say that I wanted to sleep with him. The fact is that he knew what to do and how to get me trapped without any resistance. He started by asking me to help him scrub his back when he was showering and that’s how it started. A few days later he asked me to help massage him,” she added, explaining that they later started sleeping together and she fell in love with Ssematimba. When she got pregnant, she informed him and he chased her threatening to defend himself in case she spills secrets to the media.

Namatovu moved out but kept updating him about the developments, he was worried about people knowing about the pregnancy that he decided to rent her a house in Zzana.

“When he rented me a house, I started working at his place again but I would leave in the evening because he used to change women frequently ,” she further notes.

Namatovu gave birth in 2010 but says despite Ssematimba not taking care of the pregnancy, he named the child. She also says has been seeing Ssematimba since she gave birth and it was until 2019 when she first came out crying for help from FIDA, Ministry of Gender, and well-wishers saying that the latter dragged her to court demanding full custody of their daughter who is now ten years old.

Namatovu added that she can’t let her ten-year-old daughter live with Ssematimba By press time, our efforts to reach Hon. Ssematimba were futile.