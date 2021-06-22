POA Star Search Western Uganda Contestants Awarded

By Musa Ssemwanga

With the voting of different contestants going on, five (5) of the Top 20 contestants representing Western Uganda in the Pearl of Africa Star Search( POA) were awarded last week.

These certificates of participation from the Uganda Wild Authority (UWA) were handed over by officials from this Wildlife body amidst smiles from the contestants.

Barungi Lowena, Bruce Dickson, Namuyingo Rosette, Jaon Abaas and Alideki Brian excelled and scored highly in the many tourism challenges facilitated by Bismark, one of the POA Star Search judges at Queen Elizabeth National Park and Kazinga Channel respectively.

With one of the major objectives of this music competition being preparing young Ugandan acts for fame and fortune in the music scene, one of the judges and mentors, Joanita Kawalya also guided the contestants musically.

Mbarara’s number one music export Ray G also made an appearance to wrap up the busy but fruitful evening.

The winner of this new campaign designed to promote Uganda’s musical talent will walk away with a grand prize worth UGX60,000,000.