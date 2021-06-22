Spice Diana’s ‘Body’ trending second on YouTube Music

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Spice Diana is on cloud nine following the subtle success her new song with singer/songwriter Nince Henry has started receiving. Titled ‘Body’ the song is currently trending at number two among Youtube Music’s top 20 songs in Uganda and number 100 globally.

The songstress took to her Instagram to share the news. She wrote: “Trending number 2 Top 20 in Uganda & 100 Global Chart. #BODY IS no 2.”

The song written by Nince Henry according to YouTube comments has all the credits awarded to him for cementing his spot as one of Uganda’s premier songwriters while only a handful of people managed to single out Spice Diana for her effort.

Released over a week ago, the song has so far garnered over 300K views on the video streaming platform.

True to form, Nince Henry has worked with a number of established local artistes and also written breakthrough songs for a number of now fairly established ones.