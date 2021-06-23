Bebe Cool stings naysayers as Zuena recounts battling covid-19

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool took a swipe at Covid-19 deniers a month after his wife Zuena Kirema won the battle against the disease at Mulago Hospital. According to Bebe Cool, some people will not believe her until they have to battle the disease themselves.

“Kulikayo baby…others will call it propaganda not until they’ve caught the disease or have a loved one that has either got it or passed on due to covid 19. Alhamdullilah..all praises to Allah,” he wrote.

Zuena who shared her story on Facebook wrote that when she suspected she had Covid-19, she chose to treat herself at home which turned out to be a huge mistake.

“Today marks one month since I was discharged from Mulago hospital where I was battling Covid-19. Mine started as a simple flu, followed by cough and before I knew it, I had lost my taste and sense of smell, decided to treat myself from home (worst mistake) my health started deteriorating. I got a fever, running stomach, vomiting and I started sweating profusely. Hubby immediately made the decision to take me to Mulago hospital,” she wrote.

She added that everything there was free from food to accommodation and it was not a special treatment because other people received the same services.