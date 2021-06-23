East Africans react to Zari, Diamond Netflix gig

By Ahmad Muto

It emerged on Tuesday, June 22 2021 that South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz are set to feature on Netflix’s first African series ‘Young, Famous and African.’

Zari broke the news to her fans and follower through her Instagram page: “Born in Uganda. Flourishing in Mzansi. Now we’re taking over Netflix! See bossing it up on @netflixsa and @naijaonnetflix’s first-ever African reality show, coming soon!”

East Africans received the news with a lot of excitement, Zari being the first Ugandan to appear on Netflix while Diamond will be the second Tanzanian after Idris Sultan who appeared on March 26 this year in a film called ‘Slay.’

@Icy_sonie: “I really want to watch Zari on Netflix.”

@gillllia-lou: Yep on Netflix!! Idk but we might have to storm headquarters if they take any longer.

@KtendeHamza: “Thanks for lifting our Ugandan flag and mostly making Ugandans feel special.”

It should be noted that Zari had her own reality show in 2012 dubbed ‘Zari- The boss lady’ that aired on UBC TV but wasn’t really a success interms of numbers. She also had a music career over a decade ago that she later abandoned after it failed to pick up.

