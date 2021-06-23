Maggie is using Rabadaba – Grenade

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Grenade has taunted his ex, Maggie Salha who is now singer Rabadaba’s wife calling her a user like he did in his song ‘Wali user.’

According to him, he can’t rule out Maggie’s schemes following her nikah days ago saying he hardly qualifies it for a marriage. He suspects it’s a project for her to get some cash, fame, or conjugal satisfaction. For those reasons, he says she could be acting because she is always looking for something else. That she does not love anything else apart from herself.

The two separated two years ago following cheating allegations on Maggie’s part. Out of rage, Grenade hit studio to record the song ‘Wali user’ in which he claimed he was only manipulated in the relationship.

Maggie converted to Islam and took the name Salha and few days to their nikah in Entebbe over a week ago. Last week, Rabadaba slammed all his critics, chiefly Full Figure, Madrat and Chico plus Wisdom Kaye for making negative comments and wild allegations about his marriage.