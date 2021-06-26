Azawi trolled over My Year song

By Ahmad Muto

With people locked down, they have had time to listen to music, particularly Azawi’s and they have been throwing their sentiments for days, questioning her latest My Year. From the title to the lyrics, nothing seems to make sense according to them because 2021 does not look like it’s going to be their year.

She was forced to tweet: ‘Okay fine, but did I ever mention 2021.’

The singer/songwriter was defended by a section of social media users from those that that feel the song gives them a bad taste because of the message and its timing.

@emeka_ug: “We blame all this on Azawi. From the day she released ‘MY YEAR’, everything just went wrong.”

@Evelyn-Nakayi: “Can’t believe y’all have pressured Azawi to reduce herself to this. If the song didn’t sit well with you, mute it temutukoya.”

@agabaprince2: “Someone arrest Azawi for saying mbu ‘this is my year’”

Meanwhile, the video released over a month ago has close to 300k views on YouTube, a very modest figure given she is signed to Swangz Avenue, a label with resources and artiste infrastructure.