Catherine Kusaasira attacks hospitals on alarming Covid-19 charges

By Musa Ssemwanga

Covid-19 survivor, Catherine Kusasira has lambasted health facilities that are charging patients astronomical prices for Covid-19 admission.

The singer made these attacks during a press conference in which she shared her ordeal of how she lost about 10Kgs while battling the deadly Covid-19 disease that she has fully recovered from.

She went on to stress how hospitals have hiked their treatment fares on treating Covid-19 and that many people are going to lose their lives if something is not worked upon to lower the costs.

‘’ I did not have all the money in cash but was asked to pay a deposit of Shs6m at that particular moment in order for the doctors to attend to her’ she said in an interview with a certain television station.

The singer has requested the Head of State and Ministry of Health to come to Ugandans’ rescue saying hospitals have turned the disease into a business to mint money from people in the name of Covid-19 treatment.

Further,the “Love Tender” singer confessed that when Covid-19 struck her, like any other person, she lost her taste and smell, and could not even breathe well.

A few weeks back, State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) picked interest in hospitals that are overcharging Covid-19 patients.

On Thursday the same week, SHACU head Col. Edith Nakalema who was responding to a tweet noted that the charges were alarming.

“We shall coordinate with the police and the Ministry of Health to question these exorbitant prices. Fighting corruption requires collective efforts and together we can make a difference,” Nakalema said.