Chameleone hunted me for stating he copied Valu Valu – Kasuku

By Ahmad Muto

According to media personality Isaac Katende popularly known as Kasuku, singer Jose Chameleone once hunted him for a whole night after on the maiden edition of their radio show ‘talk and talk’ they alleged he copied the song ‘Valu valu.’

He stated that it was his co-host Jenkins Mukasa who made the allegation and he got carried by it to the point Chameleone who was listening in considered settling it ‘man to man.’

Reports emerged in 2012 that the song is a product of plagiarizing the late Ugandan singer Sammy Kasule’s Ozze and many critics argued that it has an identical rhythm and melody.“When we started doing our radio show, Jenkins said Chameoelone copied the song Valu Valu. He spent a night looking for me all over town, everywhere bar I exited, he entered asking, vowing to finish me,” said Kasuku.

Chameleone was also accused in 2007 by Tanzanian artiste Professor Jay of plagiarizing his song Sivyo Ndivyo.

Meanwhile, Jenkins accused Bobi Wine months ago of copying his song ‘Abalungi balumya’ from a Jamaican artiste, the reason when they invited him there two years ago, he didn’t perform it.