Profile: Singer Ang3lina talks music, surviving Covid 19

By Musa Ssemwanga

Qn: Who is Ang3lina?

Ans: Ang3lina is a musician. A singer, A writer and a female producer. She loves creating music and good vibes. She plays the piano and the plays the guitar

Qn: Where did the idea of hitting studio come from?

Ans: To be honest, it’s my mum who really pushed me into the idea of me singing my own songs. Before that, I used to just write songs and have other people sing them for me. I was very much a producer/songwriter before I started singing.

Qn: First day in studio?

Ans: My first day in the studio was with Paddy man in Makindye. That was my first professional experience in a studio with a producer.

Qn: First song (who produced it) which year.

Ans: Sigwa kukoma. Go look it up on YouTube. That was my first song. And actually that’s a song where I sing 95% Luganda and 5% English. After that, I guess I got more comfortable with the idea of me becoming a singer and I eventually found my sound. A good friend of mine at the time; DJ Bobby helped me understand that I can still sing in English and pull it off. That’s when I really established the type of music I wanted to do and so I released ‘Ghetto Lovin’.

Qn: First time watching your song play on tv?

Ans: I had family relatives calling me from Uganda telling me that they just saw me on TV, and I was just like “what?”. It was a humbling feeling honestly. I never knew exactly how to get your music played on TV in Uganda, so when I heard that NTV was playing “ghetto loving” non-stop every day, that was a special moment for me.

Qn: Reaction from friends, family and the world?

Ans: I’ve always had a great support system. My friends and family, they love whatever I put out. They always push me to put out more content. My supporters and followers seem to love it too, because they are always demanding for new music and new videos.

Qn-What kept u soldiering on even amidst criticisms?

Ans: I do music purely for the love I have for it. I’m not really bothered about the negative critics and feedback. You’re always gonna face criticism no matter what you do in life.

Qn: How many songs do u have so far?

Ans: I believe I have about 10 songs.

Qn: What does your work aim to say? …

Ans: My work is just pure vibes. I’m a Pisces, so most of my songs are based on love, dancing and good vibes.

Qn: How does your work comment on current social or political issues? …

Ans: To be honest it doesn’t. It’s actually the total opposite from the current political issues.

Qn. Who are your biggest influences? …

Ans: I would say currently, I really follow and listen closely to people like; Shensea, Tems, Alaine, Steff London, Koffee, Queen Naija and SZA.

Qn. How have you developed your career? …

Ans: Honestly, through social media I can say I have built a loyal fan base. This benefits me in the long run, when it comes to things like online views and streams on digital platforms, because that is also another source of income without me having to be physically present in Uganda at an event to perform. I have never been a fan of social media, and my fans know it. I disappear, then appear again. I really love a simple life, no drama. But I realised during the first year of the covid pandemic, the fans really want to see you and always want to know what you are up to on a daily basis.

Qn: Why do u think it is hard for a musician in the diaspora to make it big at home?

Ans: The obvious reasons. Not being around 24/7. But I really do believe that, digital marketing and social media is taking over that. Our supporters have become more active online and spend a lot of their free time online checking up on their favourite Artist’s.

Qn: Do u still do production? Which songs have you produced before?

Ans: Yes of course. I just don’t mention it in my songs. Pretty much every Ang3lina song you have ever heard has been pre-produced by myself. I don’t mix and master my music, so that’s where I collaborate with other producers to help me finish and elevate my production. But this isn’t to say I don’t use other beats by other Producers. I have songs like Touching Body which was produced by Herbert Skillz, fantasize which was produced by Artin, Ronaldo which was produced by Big Nash. I’m all about good music. I can’t produce every single track myself.

Qn: Take us through your playlist. Which songs are you currently listening to?

Ans: Right now I’ve been listening to a lot of Reggae and old school R&B. The likes of Alaine, Brandy, Toni Braxton, Biggie etc. I’m a sucker for R&B and soft music. It gives me the best inspiration and ideas when I’m trying to write a new song.

Qn: lucky man?

Ans: Of course he’s lucky. haha.

Qn: Relationship with Slick Stuart? Do you still bring him shoes?

Ans:I’m not in a relationship with Stuart. We are good friends, as you know we are both in the industry. I’m an Artist and he is a DJ so it’s inevitable. I don’t know where you got the shoes part from, that’s first time I’m hearing about that lol.

Qn: Any endorsements of yet?

Ans: That’s something I can’t really expose of yet. But if you see me post about it on Social media in the near future, then we can talk about it in the next interview we have.

Qn: Do you still share the same management with singer Rick Man

Ans: We don’t. But we are still great friends. We created a big vibe for our fans and followers in the diaspora. Him living in Sweden and me living in the UK it was easy to link up and create good music. With the likes of ‘Touching body’, ‘Kasonso’ and ‘Tekako ka radio’, just know anytime you can expect another collaboration from the both of us in the future. We got to represent the motherland even when we ain’t in Uganda.

Qn: Life away home? Any plans of coming back?

Ans: It’s busy. Hustling every day. I really wanted to come back for summer this year… but these covid restrictions keep changing every other day. Right now, I’m just leaving it all to God, but I really do miss home. It’s been a year since I was in Uganda. Definitely home sick right now.

Qn: Lockdown?

Ans: Hmmmm. I don’t even wanna go there. I’m honestly over it.

Qn: You lost a relative to covid19? Take us through.

Ans: I lost both of my grandmothers during covid 19. That was a tough time. I never took covid seriously until I lost my dearest grandmother; Getu.. She was like my second mum. She taught me how to speak and write Luganda and pretty much raised me in the UK from the age of 7.

Qn: Retirement plan?

Ans: We gonna build a Ang3l Studios in Uganda and sign some real talent. I will retire in production where my heart lies.

Qn: New Projects?

Ans: I got a new video that I just released a week ago called Fantasize. Y’all should go and check it out on my YouTube channel: Ang3linaVEVO… it’s a whole ass movie.