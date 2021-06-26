Tanasha Donna makes acting debut

By Musa Ssemwanga

Tanasha Donna has made her debut in acting after featuring in the film titled ‘Symphony’ posted her friend.

The announcement was made by her makeup artist Soba Jonah, who is also known as Belize makeup, who glammed her up for the film shoot and shared her picture on Instagram.

“I had the pleasure of glamming the ever beautiful and amazing @tanashadonna for @symphony. movie. Something big is coming, guys, and you don’t wanna be missing when it unveils.” Belize Makeup wrote on Instagram.

Before this life changing move, she was famous for her daily radio job aftshe embraced the competitive music industry in 2019.

Barely a month after her music debut , Tanasha released her first single titled Radio featuring Barak Jacuzzi .

From topping countdowns, Radio became the most downloaded song on several music sites around Africa.

Her song is also being played on most international TV channels and now, in an Instagram story, she shared an emotional post thanking God for all the blessings she has reached upon.

She went on to send a stern warning to her critics and haters saying this is just the beginning as she is not about to put her feet off the accelerator.