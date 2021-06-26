Victoria Beckham kicked me out of American Idol – Shakira Kamulegeya

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Shakira Kamulegeya who months ago was the person of contention following reports that she was the cause of tension between Daddy Andre and Nina Roz revealed her music career started with a rejection.

That when she took on the American Idol auditions in 2010, she managed to fight against the competitive tide of talents till she reached the main jury. There she faced the fire spitting Simon Cowell, former English footballer, David Beckham’s wife Victoria Beckham and Randy Jackson and Kara DioGuardi.

Ironically, she said Cowell was nice. It was Ms. Beckham who ended her stay in the competition after she had perfected singing Jackie Chandiru’s ‘Gold digger.’

“There are a bunch of mini judges you meet before reaching the main jury. I managed to sail through to the main. I performed Jackie Chandiru’s ‘Gold Digger.’ Ironically, I impressed Simon Cowell but Victoria Beckham bounced me. That was when I started taking music seriously,” she said while appearing on a local television station on Wednesday.

She also noted that in the US, Nigerians push their music harder than any other group of Africans. “In Las Vegas, I only heard Bigtril’s ‘Parte After Parte’, sometime they played Zex Bilalngilagi’s ‘Ratata’ and Eddy Kenzo’s ‘Sitya Loss.’