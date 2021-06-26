Wizkid’s Grammy plaque specially delivered

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian multi award-winning singer Wizkid shared a photo of his Grammy plaque on his Instagram stories just weeks after fellow singer received his.

Wizkid won the award at the 63rd Grammy awards held in March this year for his collaboration with American pop star Beyonce on the song ‘Brown skin girl.’

The song also featured Saint Jhn and Beyonce’s Blue Ivy. The song comes off Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift album that featured among other Ghanaian artistes.

Burnaboy’s, for his album ‘Twice as tall’ was delivered to him in Nigeria weeks ago and last week he took it to a local bar where he drunk from it infront of a cheering crowd.



Weeks ago, Nigerian legend, late singer Fela Kuti’s son, Seun Kuti took a swipe at Wizkid when he said he shouldn’t be considered a Grammy winner because only four Nigerians where ever nominated. He argued that because Wizkid’s is a collaboration, he does not fit the billing.