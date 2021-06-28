Jose Chameleone hints on retirement date

By Paul Waiswa

Are we soon to see an end to an era of the big three musicians, namely Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine? Well, one of them is throwing hints already.

With Bebe Cool and Chameleone well into their 40’s and Bobi Wine just on the brink, it seems they are considering their music futures.

Whereas Bobi Wine has been preoccupied with music and Bebe Cool still very active, it is hard to guess. However, Jose Chameleone has given a time frame on when he is likely to quit.

After an illustrious 22 year music career, Chameleone contends he will wrap up before the dawn of the decade.

“I have been in the industry for over 22 years and I have 487 songs, excluding collabos”, said Dr. Chameleone. According to him, he has recorded classic songs like Katupakase, Jamila, Bayuda among others, held successful concerts within and abroad, performed on the biggest stages in the world. He is indeed an East African legend. He has done it all and it seems, he will soon hang up the mic.

Chameleone,42, hinted that he will be retiring when he clocks 50 years come 2029.

He said he would drop the microphone to give chance to other musicians to steer the industry in the right direction.

Throughout his career, he has nurtured several artists who include Weasel, late Radio, King Saha, Diziza, and Papa Cidy, late AK47, Skeleton, Atlas, and among others. In the last mayoral race, contested but lost it to the incumbent Kampala Lord Mayor Ssalongo Erias Lukwago.