Martha Mukisa dispels rumour she paid Kenzo for collabo

By Paul Waiswa

Through the years, it is a norm for upcoming musicians to pay for collaboration songs. The costs vary from one brand to another, and include, bagging some money to the big brand, meeting costs for both audio and video inclusive of promotion costs.

But with the emergence of fresh and multi-talented kids on the block, the wave has relatively decreased since the bigger brands sometimes spot these fresh talents with hidden agendas. However, sometimes, big brands in the industry offer opportunities to these fresh talents at no cost.

The latest now reaching our hub indicates that upcoming singer Martha Mukisa has rejected reports that she paid money to Eddy Kenzo to collaborate with him. The two worked together on the song, “Sango”, which has helped Martha get into the limelight and also gain popularity.

Martha says it is her management that contacted Kenzo but they didn’t pay any coin since Kenzo is already well off. Martha is said to have the backing of her wealthy parents who pump a lot of money into her career. She, however, says her father had a visible hand and support in the initial stages of her career but that came to pass after a while. In a bid to perhaps shake the table and get noticed in the mainstream music industry, the new kid on the block made a move to collaborate with a well-established musician.