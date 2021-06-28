Serena Bata celebrates Sipapa’s Arrest

By Paul Waiswa

Jilted ex lover to Sipapa, Serena Bata has celebrated the incarceration of her embattled ex lover.

City Socialite Sipapa was arrested and sent behind bars last week for reasons that are still unknown to the public. Many individuals have jubilated his arrest and among them is his ex-girlfriend, Serena Bata. She believes Sipapa has stepped on various people and his best home now is prison.

She says he thought he is untouchable, but finally he is under the arms of the law. Serena argues that Sipapa’s stay in prison gives freedom to many Ugandans including her.

“It’s not that I am celebrating his arrest but I believe he has to be kept there because he thought he was above the law,” she partly explained in an interview that she posted on her you tube. she believes his arrest could be related to theft and robbery.