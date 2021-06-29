Bobi Wine praised by Breakfast Club’s Charlmagne

By Ahmad Muto

Singer-cum-politician and former presidential candidate Bobi Wine left his social media followers in awe after one of the world’s most celebrated media personalities, Charlmagne Tha God shared a photo of them together in the US.

Charlmagne captioned the photo: “You must be the change you wish to see in the world. People power is stronger than people in power.” -@bobiwine.

Bobi Wine shared the post and wrote: “Yes, King! Such an honour to connect. Thank you for using your greatness to make the world a better place for brothers and sisters near and far. None of us is free until all of us are free. #RealRecognisesReal.”

Real name Lenard Larry McKelvey, Charlmagne is the host of the US syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club with Angela Yee and DJ Envy. He is also an actor and author.

Bobi Wine is currently in the US with the NUP secretary General Louis Rubongoya where he appeared on CNN three days ago and also checked on one of his lawyers, Wameli Anthony who is admitted in a hospital there.