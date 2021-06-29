Calvin, Amanda mark fifth wedding anniversary

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality and the Magic One TV lead, Calvin the entertainer, real name Calvin Kalule with his wife Amanda Twebaze have marked their fifth wedding anniversary.

Calvin, in high spirits took to social media on the day, June 25 to share a photo of them taking their vows with a caption thanking God for blessing him with “one of the most important people in his life.”

“On this day, I wedded my girlfriend then, now wifey Amanda Kae one of the most important people in my life. I thank and bless the lord for bringing us this far. Happy 5th anniversary my queen, my love, friend and rock! 25th June,” he wrote.

They have been blessed with a baby boy named Cori. Calvin and Amanda have a long history – as children in Naalya growing up in the same neighbourhood and attending the same school.