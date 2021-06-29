Diamond Platnumz’ Masai attire divides East Africans

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian Crooner Diamond Platnumz stunned many who tuned in to this year’s edition of the BET award by turning dressed like a traditional Masaai warrior. The Best International act nominee showed up making a loud statement of his African heritage but also appreciation for the full Masaai warrior outfit with a shield and sword.

However, it left many divided especially on social media where some appreciated and lauded him while others simply said he overreached.

A section accused him of not representing anything African or Masaai because he is not a Maasai and therefore can’t represent what he is not.

S’thandwa: “The people laughing at Diamond’s traditional attire Black people. What a shame.

@Alive Aone1: “Everybody criticizes Diamond Platinumz outfit. He is just embracing culture. “

@JohnKinyuaKE: “Diamond Platnumz Masaai attire at the BET Awards does not reflect the Masaai culture. You cannot portray what you are not. Just be you.”

Diamond was the only East African artiste nominated in the awards this year. He lost it to Nigeria’s Burnaboy

However, he put all that behind hind him and wrote on Instagrm that he was proud to see people cheer him on.

“Through this award, I have seen how much Tanzanians have unity, love and appreciation for us. I thank each and everyone of you for the great love you have shown me… I believe that another time we will bring it home. I will be comforted tomorrow and the next day when you support another artiste representing the Nation as the strength you have given me.”

A few weeks back, a petition was launched by Change Tanzania, an NGO to have him disqualified from the awards accusing him of having worked with late president John Pombe Magufuli that they said abused human rights.