Diamond was bounced from the red carpet – Kabs Haloha

By Ahmad Muto

Reports emerged on Monday, June 28 hours after the BET awards that singer Diamond Platnumz got bounced from the red carpet in Los Angeles, Carlifornia because of how he dressed. Social media in particular accused BET of being inconsiderate towards African artistes.

Then came former media personality turned socialite now based in the US, Kabs Haloha who was in attendance. He branded Diamond’s Masaai attire a ‘blunder’ and therefore the reason for his woes.

“His first blunder was dressing like he did so they ignored him. They assumed he was trying to crash the red carpet. He is a big star to dress like that. If it was a great style, he would be trending in the US but he is not. He is trending in East Africa because that is the understanding there. His entourage was way smarter than him. I love him and his music but the outfit was off,” said Kabs.

He also noted that as if to show Burnaboy was bigger than him, the Nigerian sat next to DJ Khaled in the VIP section while he sat in the regular section. Also, nobody bothered to interview him like the media normally does on the red carpet.

“I got in there, I had all access to the sections and there is a sitting arrangement. There is the VIP where you have the DJ Khaleds and then you have other sections. Diamond was in a different section, which I feel was unfair because Burnaboy was next to DJ Khaled,” he explained.

Kabs added: “I didn’t see his live interview on the red carpet. Being a nominee is a pass to have a live interview. But no TV station requested for his interview.”

Diamond lost the Best International Act award to Burnaboy.