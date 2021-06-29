DJ Alberto mourns wife

By Ahmad Muto

Celebrated Disc Jockey, Albert Alipacho popularly known as DJ Alberto has lost his wife Sarah Kisubi. She passed on on Sunday, June 27 at International Hospital Kampala (IHK).

Her vigil was held on Monday, June 28 at the DJ’s home in Namanve and burial is today, Tuesday, June 29 in Bunama, Iganga at 2:00pm.

However, the family has put out a notice that because of Covid-19, they will observe SoPs and therefore, only family members will be allowed to attend.

DJ Alberto has been in the business for over 30 years starting out in 1987, having drawn inspiration from city businessman Charlie Lubega who then spinned discs with Soul Disco. He played at the now defunct Angenoir and Club Silk for over 25 years.