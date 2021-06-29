Roger Mugisha accused of using, dumping naive Shiba

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Roger Mugisha wedded his baby mama Maureen Mbabazi over the weekend in a scientific ceremony that was only attended by a handful of people – family and friends. It was a kept a secret until after the reception when photos started making rounds on the internet.

However, not everyone congratulated him. There are people who didn’t receive the news in good taste. Those that are sympathizers of his baby mama of two and ex, Shiba Nassali didn’t hide their disappointment. They accused him of wasting Nassali’s time, having babies with her, faking a kukyala and later committing to someone else.

The wedding reportedly took place at Watoto Church and the reception at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort, Kigo.

Shiba accused him of making her spend her campus tuition on him. They had a kukyla at Shiba’s years ago but later abandoned the plans and they separated.