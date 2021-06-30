Chameleone denies unseating UMA’s Cindy

BY Ahmad Muto

Singer Jose Chameleone has explained that it is not true he has ousted singer Cindy from the leadership of musicians under the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) with a rival association. He has argued that his is Uganda Musicians Federation which is the umbrella of all musicians associations in Uganda.

Having been one of the people who started UMA, he has called upon all other association to join his and he has met minister Peace Mutuuzo of gender, labour and social development. He has also stated that he has no idea about the existence of the Uganda Cultural Forum (UCF) that’s under Ragga Dee.

Chameleone called out those claiming he is positioning himself with his small group to benefit themselves at the expense of other artistes. According to him he has been around for 25 years and all the artiste he is working with are superstars who have made their money to want to rip off anyone.

Critics have argued that besides his music career, everything else he touches fails like his political career. A phone brand that stopped at prototype level. A bar that had its doors opened for only a few months. A TV and Radio station that never kicked off at all. Now they doubt if in the next six months, the Uganda Musicians Federation will have anything to show besides the name.