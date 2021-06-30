Cindy trashes Jose Chameleon over new musician’s body

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Lots of wars amongst several association have been escalating amongst different musicians’ associations. Ugandan musicians can never settle on one agreed association.

Earlier last year they revamped the Uganda Musician Association (UMA) and elected Cindy Sanyu as their president taking over from Wycliff Tugume aka Ykee Benda.

The Uganda musician association team went to different regions of Uganda and thousands of musicians were registered.

However much the association was formed, and has been operational, there have been internal wars amongst these artists as well as those that don’t subscribe to it and earlier this week, many musicians came together and formed a new music body called Uganda Music Federation led by veteran singer Jose Chameleone.

Among artists that joined this movement were Pallaso, zizza Bafana, Fefe and Kabako.

The president of the body, Chameleon emphasizes unity as the main objective and purpose of this body to musicians. Chameleon called upon other musicians especially the big icons in the music industry to join and push the Ugandan music further across borders and this can be possible because of joint effort.

While addressing journalists, chameleon said “I want to thank all musicians for the trust and love you have showed me and entrusted me as your president,” he said. The new federation has however been trashed by UMA president, Cindy who cites ulterior motives as one of the reasons the association was hurriedly formed.