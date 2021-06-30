Fille marks musical comeback in new visuals

By Musa Ssemwanga

Singer Fille Mutoni had had taken a break from the industry and social media for almost two years. She is now back and has announced her comeback with new visuals.

The mother of one released a music video for her new song ‘Esaawa Yona’ two days back after teasing her fans with the artwork of the same song on her different social media handles. Directed by Sydney Wala, the video for this conversational hit song opens with a phone call conversation between Fille and another fast rising singer Babaritah who also features on the song.

In 2017, the two collaborated on a song titled, “Akatijjo” and it received massive airplay. The visuals are warm and colorful to match the smooth and soft tune of the love song.

The rich and electic mix of the outfits of Fille also made the video stand out according to music critics. The ‘Double trouble’ singer for some time now has been known for outstanding music videos and ‘Esaawa Yona’ is no exception.

The singer is also currently preparing another studio album which should be released very soon according to her management team at Kats Music.