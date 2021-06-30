I am the biggest upcoming artiste- Crysto Panda

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Herbert Kityamuweesi aka Crysto Panda is talking big. The TV presenter turned musician says it is high time the industry put respect on his name!

While appearing on a local television station for an interview, the Kyoyina omanya hit singer said he is the most talented and loved upcoming artist among the many.

As many people claimed his music is played because he is a media personality and get all favors from friends of different media houses, Panda says it’s because of his hard work and consistence but not media power from

friends.

It’s the focus and resilience of not throwing stones to backing dogs that

have always wanted to pull him down that he manages to put out good

music and projects he says.

I am so talented than many artistes of my age and generation and I have

managed to drop hit after hit because of my talent that most people try to

doubt.

