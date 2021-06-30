I can never associate my brand with alcohol, Kenzo

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Following Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba’s brand trashing at the Euro finals, singer Eddy Kenzo has said he would do the the same if a certain brand never augured well with his faith.

During the post match press conferences, Paul Pogba and Ronaldo ditched bottles of Heineken and CocaCola respectively strategically placed on tables. For Pogba, the beer never augured well with his Islamic faith, For Ronaldo, soda wasn’t part of his diet.

Kenzo has also jumped on the trend and revealed why he also rejected a multi-million deal from an big alcohol company.

” I rejected them because i am a practicing Muslim. Islam and alcohol don’t mix.” he says.

When asked why he always frequents bars, Kenzo says he goes there to socialize and push his music.