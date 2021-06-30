Kenzo’s girlfriend an upgrade on Rema- social media in-laws

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo has revived a contentious argument between his fans and those of his baby mama singer Rema Namakula. Lydia Jazmine and Pia Pounds have been subjects of this bout of comparisons in the past. Now it’s over a new girl that Kenzo carries around like a mobile phone charger.

Kenzo has appeared with her in several places and they have had time to take a number of photos, just like Rema does with her husband Hamza. On social media, nine out of every ten comments are of comparisons with Rema. And the Team Kenzo is winning ruthlessly because they are yet to run out of compliments for her and shade for Rema, whose team is overwhelmed.

Bilungi Shakirah: “She just look beautiful, look at Rema most tymz it’s makeup which makes her beautiful but that girl is on her colour no makeup but she is beautiful.”

Franklinug Frank: “She most beautiful than Rema very print we just pray she the best in all.”

Baleke Edison: “Looks and seems to be young, sweet and delicious than Rema.”

Oh! And team Rema are fuming;

Emily Best Akiiki: “Rema is not replaceable, never can, never will. Everyone is beautiful in their own right. Look out for the meaning of wife material then talk about Rema. She is irreplaceable.”