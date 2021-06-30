Lock down: We are surviving on loans- Mudra

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

If you talk about upcoming artists that have really given entertainment to

so many Ugandans in their house during lock down is one mudra who

sang muyayu.

Mudra’s song has been on the trending on every media

platform and became a household name especially in the lock down.

If it weren’t for the pandemic and events were open, Mudra would be

one of those upcoming artists who would bag so much money out of

their first hit songs.

However, the song writer and now turned artist Mudra says despite

having two hit songs in a row i.e Muyayu and onkosa isn’t smooth as

many may think when they look at him with his good pieces of work like

the videos and audios.

The upcoming artists said that they are struggling to survive and most have inevitably taken loans to be able to live to see another day.

” All the quality projects we have are not bringing in a penny. We are surviving on hope and loans. For how long we shall go on like this? We don’t know .. It is already two years and it is hard on us,” he said.

Because of his fast-growing fan base country and worldwide, Mudra

says he has no plans of disappointing them and so he will willingly take

up loans however much they come at a cost to satisfy his fan base.

When the situation gets better and the industry opens up, am very sure I

and many others will get money, mudra adds.

It should be noted that the

music industry has been under total lock down from march last year due

to corona virus.