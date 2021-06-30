Nubian Li’s baby mama converts to Islam

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Nubian Li’s baby mama Gloria Mutoni has converted to Islam and assumed the name Salha, weeks after Rabadaba’s Maggie also converted and assumed the same name.

This comes a over a week after her baby daddy got released from Kitalya Prisons where he spent six months. Nubian Li took to his Facebook page to welcome her to Islam: “Yes, she did recite Shahada. Welcome to the beautiful moslem world my dear Salha.” This has sparked off wedding speculations.

Mutoni was in January elected the Kyanja LC3 councilor. She has three children with Nubian Li. On her swearing in, she said she wasn’t going to celebrate because Nubian was in jail. Their last born, a boy was born in January 2020.

Mutoni is rapper Feffe Bussi’s elder sister, it was largely unknown to the public until they turned up together for her swearing in.