Sauti Sol trolled over new music video

By Musa Ssemwanga

The Kenyan Grammy Award-winning group, Sauti Sol released the music video for Rhumba Japani, their current lead single, a few days back. However, on different social media handles, the visuals were received with mixed reactions from their continental and global fans.

While some users blaming the group for taking ages to release the video since the audio has been around for almost a year, others termed the video ‘below average and underwhelming’.

Patricia WaruguruI agree…. the song hit over a year ago and we were good with the audio…. the video was not up to sauti sol standards. As a day one fan, it was really underwhelming.

Jonathan Ameka NdaloThe images do not connect with the lyrics. Rhumba Jappani is a story … The video does not portray it.

Pauline Getty MuhaviI don’t like it, I thought it would be abit better than it appears, it’s like you woke up one day and called the camera men to come and shoot even before you planned and coordinated.

Atieno HongoSincerely, I was disappointed watching the video. Doesn’t make sense, no connection to the RJ have been listening to for months. Days before the release of the video, the group revealed that the song was an ode to a Congolese band called Rhumba Japan they used to go and listen in the city before they become famous.

Another user, Mochama Nyabuyacommented about the Congolese veteran band not getting justice in this video and maybe they would have changed its title to another one.

‘’The name Rhumba Japani coined from the famous Congolese band that used to perform at Simmers restaurant has not received a fair service.’The band was known for electric performances especially the dance Coordination.

May be the name of the song needs to be renamed to ‘Dame wa Nairobi’ and drop the Rhumba title. He posted The social media troll also comes off the back of the group celebrating the one-year anniversary since the release of their fifth studio album Midnight Train.