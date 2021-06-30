Zari reacts to Diamond’s BET loss

By Ahmad Muto

South African based Ugandan socialite and Brooklyn City College CEO, Zari Hassan has reacted to her baby daddy, singer Diamond Platnumz’s flopped BET Awards bid.

She took to a photo shared by the ‘Waah’ singer on his Instagram rocking a Masaai warrior’s attire to tell him he is a winner despite losing the award to Nigeria’s Burnaboy. She wrote: “Still a winner.”

It should be remembered that before Diamond headed to Los Angeles, Carlifornia for the award, she wished her well: “Good Luck with #BET Inshallah.”

After the loss, he thanked those that voted for him.

Diamond and Zari had a terrible relationship after they separated that they embarrassed each other on social media. The mother of five accused the father of two of her children – Tiffah & Nilllan – of neglecting them but going around giving food to those affected by Covid-19.

However, the tension subsided towards the end of last year when Zari flew with the children to Tanzania to spend time with their father. And this year, Diamond flew to South Africa to spend time with them.

Diamond was the only East African with a nomination in the BET awards this year – Best International act category.